Meet Molly! Molly graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is ready to show off her new skills! At first, Molly can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She does take a bit of time to trust you, but once she does, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She does well with other dogs. She as an affinity for the outdoors and loves being chased or being the chaser of other dogs. She can become vocal while playing, and just needs a gentle reminder to play calmly. She was quiet in her kennel at the PACK program and is house trained. Molly is eager to learn and is very treat motivated. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Timmy loves to be part of the crew! He always wants to join family activities whether that's cuddling on the couch, hiking in the mountains, binge watching TV, going to doggie day care with the other pups, or listening to the humans tell him about their day. Timmy is always a part of the action.

Timmy loves to cuddle but can chill out by himself if no one is around to cuddle him back. One of his favorite activities includes watching TV on the couch and making his thoughts clear if there are dogs barking on the program. Timmy gets along with all of his foster brothers and sisters which range in size from huge to tiny. He does have to be reminded at times not to play so rough but he's learning! He loves to go for walks and does well on the leash. Timmy is a very sweet and lovable boy. He would be a great dog in anyone's home! Apply today to meet this confident, sweet pup!

Meet Hera! This beautiful speckled girl graduated from our in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer a couple months ago. She was adopted, but had too much energy for her new adopter. Hera can be nervous of new environments -- loud and fast movements scare her and make her want to duck and cover. She may take a few minutes to warm up to new people but once she knows you're a friend, she is a total lovebug and will be your friend for life. She may even try to crawl her way into your lap for more cuddles. The best part? From time to time she lets out a low happy howl to show how content she is. That's when you know she's chosen you! Hera is going to do best in a calmer household that can continue building her confidence. Occasionally, Hera has decided that she doesn't want to share a toy and she will run to the other dog and take it away from them. It's important her new home is aware of this and to continue working on her sharing, or not allowing toys around other friends. Once she becomes comfortable with you and her environment, she will interact on a regular basis and will become a fun-loving joy to have around. Just look at her smile!

Cooper is new! We will update his bio once we know more about him. So far, we know he really loves dogs and they help him open up. Stop in to meet him today.

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. Since Evan has gone to foster care, he has really opened up! It took him a solid couple weeks to come around. Now he is playing with wand toys and jumping up into his foster mom's lap. He has really enjoyed hanging out with the fosters dog. If your dog is nice and chill around cats, Evan may love them!

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.

Toothless is a female Devon Rex mix. She is 7 years old. She is good with other cats and is litter box trained. We are learning more about her each day.