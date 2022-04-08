Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)

A high energy pup looking for a high energy family to take him on adventures - whether that's hiking, running, riding shotgun, Pebo will be the best adventure buddy! He is game to try new things but he's also totally fine playing a round of catch. Pebo is graduating from our PACK program where he excelled at his skills and tricks. He can't wait to show you! (1 year old, Heeler mix)

Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)

Moose - Are you a fan of the opera? Well, so is Moose! He will serenade you until you give him attention and/or food. He has a lot to say! He would do great in a household with children because he loves attention. Moose even gets along with other cats and dogs! This little guy is waiting for his forever home and loves everyone he encounters - especially if they have tasty treats. Does this sound like the cat for you? Apply to meet Moose today! (1 year old)

Thumper is an almost 2-year-old, who enjoys sitting in the window and scratching the kitty post. He's very friendly and will go right in for a head nudge!

Siren is an unstoppable purring machine! This kitty loves people, and she loves to let you know by purring very loudly when she is content. Siren is enrolled in our Meow Mates program, so she'll be ready for adoption in a few weeks. Apply to be the first to meet her! She is 2 years old.