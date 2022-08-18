Jackson's foster momma says that he is the sweetest, funniest and most loving dog alive. He is quirky and will do anything for your love and affection. Some of his favorite activities include going for walks, cuddling, and retrieving allll the toys.. even if he doesn't drop them when asked.

He has been great around kids, teenagers, and adults. He loves other dogs, and other dogs help him when his humans are away. Jackson has been working tirelessly to be the best dog he can be!

He is currently on anxiety medications helping him cope with life struggles. New adopters need to know that he needs to be on the medication for the transition period into a new home, and for a while to help him settle.

When he is left at home, Jackson will need to be kenneled in a wire kennel, and must be in an area where he can see other dogs.

Miller has a cute grey face that wins you over in a heartbeat. He found himself in foster care after his owner's were moving and could not take him with them. He's a senior pup and spent the last ten years of his life being loved. He is a gentle & sweet old man looking for spend the rest of his days sunbathing, and laying in your lap.

Miller enjoys going for leisurely walks and snuggling close at the end of the day. Miller does well in a crate but if left for too long he can have accidents.

He is good with other dogs and cats!

Meet King Louie or simply, Louie, is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off all that he has learned to new adopters. His new skills include 'sit', 'shake', 'wave' and more!King Louie is set to graduate in the beginning of September. He would excel in a home where he can get undivided attention or have one female fur sibling. He is content to take it easy and relax on the couch with his people. If you want to bring royalty into your home, please consider meeting Louie! He's a lover and can't wait to prove it to you! Apply to meet him today!

Abby's foster home reports that she is excellent on a leash, great in the car, and wonderful at greeting strangers. She's pretty good in a kennel, too, but will bark a little when left alone.

Abby is a talkative girl and will let you know when she wants something. Whether that's a scratch behind the ear, or a tasty treat, she doesn't shy away from telling you her needs. She was surrendered when her owner had to move into assisted living. Abby has spent her whole life being loved and well cared for. She's looking for a new home that can promise to do the same.

If you're looking for a senior pup to take on walks and hang out with all day, Abby is definitely for you!

This shining star is Beyonce! She's a young kitty who is working on getting over an eye infection. She loves to sing to us in the morning to get her breakfast or scratches and she's as sweet as Lemonade on a warm day.

You'll love this Single Lady and won't regret adding her to your family!

This cutie pie is Freckles! Aren't his ears precious? They really do sit like that! Freckles has been quiet in his house and is tentative about new friends at first. He needs just a minute or two before he warms up and has all the purrs for his new friends. He's enjoyed snuggles with our staff and loves to rub against you once he's decided you're buddies. He even rolls over and offers to let you rub his tummy.