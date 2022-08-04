Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.

Sprinkles is new to the BDAR family! She is nervous and hasn't had much exposure to life. Like her sister, Poptart, Sprinkles needs another dog in her forever home to help her learn the ropes. She loves to play with her sibling and other dogs. If you're willing to give this pup the time and space to grow, she'll make a great addition to your home. Apply today if you're ready to make that commitment and if you have a dog at home that is willing to help Sprinkles grow her confidence.

Meet Sig! Or Siggy, or Sigourney Weaver, or Siggy Azalea. She doesn't care what you call her, she will just be happy you did. Siggy is a very sweet and friendly girl. She loves everyone she meets including children of all ages. She does well with other dogs of all sizes, too. She may do okay in a home with a dog savvy cat and owner but will chase one that is going to run from her. Sig is crate trained and house trained. She pulls when on a leash but does much better with the help of a gentle leader. Poor Sig has food allergies and requires a special diet that runs about $75 a month. She also requires injections of an allergy medication 2-3 times a year. Those injections cost about $100 each. We understand that with these expenses, she will not be the right fit for every home, but we are confident her family is out there. Sig likes to stay active and would love a home that includes her in adventures and daily exercise. She will require a 6-foot fence to keep her safe.

Smoke is a male domestic shorthair mix. He is getting used to being here at our center. Smoke is litter trained and good with dogs but not sure on cats. We will update his bio as we learn more about him!

Coconut is a domestic shorthair/mix 3-month-old kitten who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained.