Daryl Adoptable Dog

Daryl

Daryl is a 5-year-old Hound dog, and he LOVES to talk. He is good with dogs but prefers a home without children or cats. Daryl graduated from our PACK program.

Louie Adoptable Cat

Louie

Louie is FIV+ and should be kept as an indoor only cat to protect him. He can live in FIV- cats if they are friendly and not prone to cat fights

Raff Adoptable Dog

Raff

Raff is 2-year-old Retriever mix. He is very treat motivate and eager to please his people. Raff learned a lot of tricks while at the PACK program.

Manny Adoptable Dog

Manny

Manny is a sweet senior boy at 8 years old. He is a mixed large breed and is looking for a chill home to retire in and cuddle with his favorite people.

Mowgli Adoptable Cat

Mowgli

I'm Mowgli or "Momo '' don't let my appearance fool you. I'm small but mighty! I had a rough start. I play all day zooming and adventuring the home with my toys.

Shadow Adoptable Cat

Shadow

Shadow comes when she is called! She loves attention from people but prefers to never interact with a dog. Cats are a maybe, she's still on the fence

