Daryl is a 5 year old Hound and he LOVES to talk. He is good with dogs but prefers a home without children or cats. Daryl graduated from our PACK program and knows many tricks! He's a good boy looking for a good home.
Louie is a 3 year old FIV+ cat. All that means is that Louie will need regular visits to the vet and will need to be an indoor kitty. He can still have a long and happy life! He hates dogs but could live with a friendly cat!
Raff is 2 year old Retriever mix. He is very treat motivated and eager to please his people. Raff learned a lot of tricks while at the PACK program. Good with dogs, no cats, good with kids 5+. He'd make a great adventure bud!
Cookie is a fun, playful boy! He can be a little shy at first. Cookie loves having dog friends in his home and would benefit from a dog sibling. Cookie's favorite things are playing and cuddling.