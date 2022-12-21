Meet Hershey! This strappingly handsome boy is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills!

Hershey is a very affectionate dog. He will weasel his way in to almost anyone's heart. He is very confident when meeting new people or adventuring to new places. He will curl up with you on wintery nights and on the couch when you binge your favorite shows. He is low to medium energy until the other dogs do their "zoomies" which can get his energy up. Hershey can be crated when his people please. He's content with a bone or ball in his kennel. We believed he could live with a cat, but we always recommend slow and proper introductions.

Hershey will be graduating right after the New Year and would love to have a home lined up for when he graduates! Apply to meet him today!

Bailey is a happy-go-lucky pup who enjoys being around both people and other dogs. You'd never guess that he is 6 years young with the amount of happiness and energy that emanates from him. In his foster home, he is trying very hard to get the other dogs to play with him. He gets super excited and has what can only be described as SUPER zoomies! Once he has had his fun zoomin' around, he is content to snuggle up on the couch for a nice nap. Bailey loves to look out the window and his favorite place to chill is in front of the glass door watching the neighborhood. He does not bark much which is great! Bailey can easily clear a 4' fence, so he needs a 6' privacy fence to be secure in a yard. Bailey is a smart dog and would do best in a home that provides him with mental stimulation as well as exercise! Apply to meet Bailey today.

Little Miss Mabel is learning how to "dog" in her foster home! She contracted Parvo when she was very little, so she had to be in isolation most of her young days. She beat Parvo and is now learning the ropes and searching for a new home. She is a very smart girl who is eager to learn. She does go 0-100 in her energy level, but in her foster home she's working on being "calm". She loves playing with the dogs in the home and does fine around the cat. We think she is going to be a big girl, as she is stocky and thick at 4 months old. She's great in her kennel too, which is a bonus! The ideal home for her will be one to continue working on her socialization and puppy training.

Russett may be named after a potato, but he's far from a couch potato! This boy loves to explore and say hi to all his friends. He loves to climb on your shoulders and hang out for a ride. He is going to make someone an awesome house cat!

Hello, I am Cascade a young male domestic shorthair mix kitty.

I am good with other cats and am litter boxed trained. Make an appointment to meet me today!

Ezzie is a lounge around cat. She can be timid at first, but once she knows you, she'll be your best friend to chat about the most recent gossip and news with. She chirps and talks back to you. Dogs do stress her out, so a home with no dogs is ideal for her. She can coexist with other cats that don't interact much with her. You can meet her at Petco in Cheyenne!