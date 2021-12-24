Daryl is a 5-year-old Hound dog, and he LOVES to talk. He is good with dogs but prefers a home without children or cats. Daryl graduated from our PACK program.

Raff is 2-year-old Retriever mix. He is very treat motivate and eager to please his people. Raff learned a lot of tricks while at the PACK program.

Louie is FIV+ and should be kept as an indoor only cat to protect him. He can live in FIV- cats if they are friendly and not prone to cat fights

Manny a sweet senior boy at 8 years old. This old boy is looking for a retirement home that will let him enjoy a slow pace and the occasional stroll around the park.

I'm Mowgli or "Momo '' don't let my appearance fool you. I'm small but mighty! I had a rough start. I play all day zooming and adventuring the home with my toys.

Goose is a little on the shy side. We have recently found he loves catnip! And other cats. We would love to see him get his new home for the New Year.