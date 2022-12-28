Meet Juliet! This pretty girl graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training. Juliet is a very affectionate young lady. She loves to cuddle & have her tummy rubbed. She enjoys playing with other dogs. She loves to play a little tough, but has learned the tolerance levels of each foster sibling and adjusts her play-style to whichever dog she is engaged with. Juliet is a very active dog and VERY agile and limber. She contorts her body in the most unusual positions (like standing on her head!). We have also found that when it is "quiet" time at night, she likes soft piano music, it calms her. Juliet may be ok with cats with supervision at first. When she first came to us, she was a bit mouthy but she has shown great improvement in this area. We recommend adopters with young kids be aware of this and monitor as needed. Juliet is ready to move into a forever home who can give her adequate exercise. Juliet is going to be a great companion for someone! Apply to meet her today!

Little Miss Mermaid is ready for a home of her own! She came to BDAR very pregnant and gave birth to tiny, healthy pups! They are looking for their forever homes as well as Mermaid. She has been great with dogs in foster homes she's been in, as well as cats. She can be a bit timid at first, but once she warms up, she loves to cuddle and prefers to sleep in the bed with you at night. She will be your lap buddy forever!

Zoey is an energetic dog and LOVES to play. She needs a little time to warm up but once she is comfortable with you she is your best friend. Zoey likes to spend her days chewing on toys and throwing them around.

Zoey likes to run and show off her zoomies. She will need a lot of exercise and room to burn off her energy. She's pretty good at entertaining herself too for part of the day. She can be destructive with toys so getting the heavy duty ones is a must!

Zoey didn't get a lot of socialization as a young pup so her skills are in progress. She has a history of being shy around people, especially men. Zoey does not like to share her dog toys with other dogs so monitoring or one on one play will be important for her. Zoey reportedly does okay with cats (she does not have any in her current foster home) but she is likely to chase them a bit. Zoey is looking for a forever home that can commit to working with her socialization, anxiety and improving her dog behaviors. Zoey would love an active home to take her on runs or long walks. She's still a puppy with lots to learn about boundaries and living her best doggy life.

Mr. Donnelly is a friendly young cat. He would love a home for the holidays. He is inquisitive and adventurous. Apply to meet him today!

Sheridan is currently in our Meow Mates program at the Laramie County Detention Center. She is coexisting with other cats there. She prefers to ignore them. She loves making biscuits with her cute little paws. She loves people and attention. She has been an indoor/outdoor cat in the past. She can get some mild anxiety when she is left alone for more than a couple days at a time, but she does have anxiety meds she takes from time to time if she needs them. She doesn't seem to need them everyday. She's a beautiful cat, that deserves the best life! Apply to meet her today.

This cutie pie is Freckles! Aren't his ears precious? They really do sit like that! Freckles has been quiet in his house and is tentative about new friends at first. He needs just a minute or two before he warms up and has all the purrs for his new friends. He's enjoyed snuggles with our staff and loves to rub against you once he's decided you're buddies. He even rolls over and offers to let you rub his tummy. Freckles is available for adoption and he's such a sweet boy! Come meet him today!