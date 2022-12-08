Meet Blinkin! He was found abandoned a couple months ago. Due to his history, he can be a little afraid of over the head pets but enjoys chin and neck scratches. He is great with other dogs, just has a rough and tumble play style. He would love another high energy playmate. He sleeps and cuddles with cats in his current home. Despite him being a rougher player with dogs, he is a fairly calm dog inside the house. It is best if he has a safe spot for his kennel where he can go to relax when he gets overwhelmed.

Blinkin needs someone who will watch him in the yard at first. He can become bored and dig from time to time. With plenty of exercise and play time, this should minimize. Apply to meet and adopt Blinkin today!

Meet Captain! Captain is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Captain arrived at PACK a little unsure of his surroundings. He mostly sat back and observed his environment. When the other dogs are playing, he often just follows his human around and watches the others romp around. Occasionally he'll join in on the fun. He does well in his crate when his humans must leave. He also really enjoys walks and even jogs. He also seems to be potty-trained. He would do best in a kitty-free home. Captain will be graduating right before Christmas. He is a calmer dog looking for a loyal companion. He would love to go on walking or running adventures with you! Apply to meet him today!

Meet Roxie! Roxie is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! Roxie is a tall girl, looking for a new home. She gets super excited when she sees people she knows. She is working very hard at containing her excitement and is improving daily. She does enjoy playing with other dogs but can get a bit mouthy when running with them. She does listen to correction and just needs to be monitored with her playing. She is house trained and does well on a schedule. A 6' fence is needed for Roxie so she can be secure in her new yard. She would love an active family, who is looking for a great family dog to play with, but also relax and chill with too. Roxie will graduate a couple days before Christmas and would love to spend Christmas and New Years with her new family! Apply to meet her today.

Timberlake is a young male domestic shorthair who is part Siamese. He is litterbox trained. Once we know more about him, we will update his profile. Stop in to meet him.

Little Miss Woodchuck is still pretty scared but is currently doing better in a foster home! She really enjoys the company of the other cats, which help her with her confidence. We believe it would be best for her to go to a home with other cats or kittens.

Miss Ziti is the last of our Pasta litter! She is playful & loves to explore the room. She can also be cuddly when she wants to be. She has fun kitten energy and would love a home for the holidays, and beyond!