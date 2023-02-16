Meet Judy! Judy is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills!

Judy has a spunky and loving personality. Judy does well on her leash, and usually stays focused when walking around. She does well with other dogs too! She's young and eager to learn. She likes to observe her surroundings and learn what's going on around her. She comes running up to you with her tail wagging and ready to give you kisses. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Paul is new! We'll update his bio as we learn more about him over the next few days. More photos coming soon too! So far, we feel that Paul would do best with another dog in the home to show him the ropes. He is a bit shy and fearful but making great progress in his foster home!

'Twas a cold and windy day in Wyoming and new girl Zola was not interested in taking pictures outside in the wind. We're still learning about her personality but so far we know she's nervous in new situations, she loves people, and she really loves the puppy in her foster home. A confident dog sibling in her forever home will help her a lot!

Asteria is a domestic shorthair mix. She is litterbox trained and good with other cats.

Hi, I am Trigger whois a young domestic shorthair mix. I don’t mind being around other cats or dogs. I am litterbox trained. I would make the purrrfect companion in your home, come see me!

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day.

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.