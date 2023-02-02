Meet Duke! Duke was a graduate from our P.A.C.K. Program back in August. He does still have some of his training skills. Some include 'sit', 'shake', 'wave' and more! In his current foster home, he's been awesome with the little Yorkie he shares the home with. He does sleep in his crate at night and enjoys snuggling with his people. He can be a bit destructive with soft plushy toys, but nylabones and kongs are good for him and can withstand his chewing!

When we cat tested Duke, he was still deciding if he liked them or not. A cat-free home would probably suit him best. Duke had a previous injury to his tail, and unfortunately had to have it amputated, but with patience of his loving foster home, we are pleased to report he is on the mend. He would love a house to call his own and some friends, both canine and human to run around with! Apply to meet Duke today!

Zoey is an energetic dog and LOVES to play. She needs a little time to warm up but once she is comfortable with you, she is your best friend.

Zoey likes to run and show off her zoomies. She will need a lot of exercise and room to run! She's pretty good at entertaining herself too for part of the day. However, she can be destructive with toys so getting the heavy duty ones is a must! She has a history of being shy around people, especially men. Zoey is looking for a forever home that can commit to working with her socialization and improving her dog behaviors. Zoey would love an active home to take her on runs or long walks. She's still a puppy with lots to learn about the world and living her best doggy life.

Oh, adorable Russell! He's got a New Year's Resolution to shed some weight and be 15-20 pounds lighter when 2024 rolls around. He is a plump 34 lbs. currently, but ideally Russell should weigh around 15lbs. We have all the hope in the world he can shed those pounds! Russell is a new addition, and we will update his bio as we learn more about him in his foster home.

Sheridan is currently in our Meow Mates program at the Laramie County Detention Center. She is coexisting with other cats there. She prefers to ignore them. She loves making biscuits with her cute little paws. She loves people and attention. She has been an indoor/outdoor cat in the past. She can get some mild anxiety when she is left alone for more than a couple days at a time, but she does have anxiety meds she takes from time to time if she needs them. She doesn't seem to need them every day. She's a beautiful cat, that deserves the best life! Apply to meet her today.

Meet Minnie! As her name implies, Minnie is mini! She's a very petite cat and she is full grown. Don't let her resting face fool you, she's a real sweetie. Minnie has started to give love bites to staff and visitors, meaning she'll probably continue to do so in her forever home. She's a purrfect kitty in a dainty package. Apply to be her forever home today!

Cedar is a very sweet lady, and her beautiful markings make her extra unique! During intake, Cedar talked to us while eating some squeeze treat. She's a goofy girl and loves attention. Like a true calico, she's good to state her limits, but doesn't swat or scratch. She's a lovely kitty looking for a furever home.