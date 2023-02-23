Meet Mr. Rocket! This cuddle bug just graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is ready to show off his new skills! Rocket's cutest feature? His happy feet dance! When he gets excited his front paws tip tap and he does an excited dance. It is the best thing ever! He is highly ball motivated and would love to play fetch as long as you let him. He does well with most dogs, but can be overwhelming to some he's met. He gets a bit mouthy when playing and is doing well responding to a verbal correction. Rocket cannot live with cats or other small critters. If you have a warm home, a tennis ball, and like to be active, he may be a great companion for you. Apply to meet him today!

Meet Sophia! Sophia is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! This beauty is treat-motivated and so eager to learn! Sophia has come a long way during her time at PACK. She has learned to heel and does so "most of the time" but will forge ahead when she knows she is going somewhere exciting!

Sophia has done well playing with other dogs at the program, as long as resources, such as toys or bones are put away. She has the tendency to guard those high value items from other dogs. Due to Sophia's tendency to resource guard, we believe she is best suited in a home with no kiddos under 5. She does great in her kennel when her people are gone. She enjoys chewing on her bones but does go through them quickly so you better stock up! She would love nothing more than to be cuddled up on the couch with her favorite humans. She loves attention, and occasionally leans on you from time to time. She is way too focused on kitty cats to live with them, therefore she's a 'no cats' kind of gal. She's an awesome dog that is relatively calm and she deserves the best! She will be graduating the in the beginning of March and would love to meet you! Apply to meet her today!

Meet Ski! This pup is uber friendly with people! His foster mom says he isn't a great guard dog, because he loves every human he's met! We don't recommend putting him in charge of your home security. He lives with kids in his foster home and does well with them. At first, he was a little unsure of their fast movements and loud noises. With patience and supervision, Ski learned that the kids weren't so bad and now he loves following them around, playing games, and running circles throughout the house with them! When Ski isn't engaged in play, he

is relatively calm in the house. Ski is too fixated on kitties to be comfortable living with one. We've introduced him to a few dogs here and he does okay depending on the dog. We recommend he live in an only-dog home or one with a dog-savvy owner who is comfortable monitoring interactions until you learn your dogs behavior well. Despite this, Ski is a wonderful, happy dog that is looking for a home to spoil him and play tug or fetch with him, or take him for a nice long walk.

Apply to meet him today!

Michael is a very unique fellow. This shy boy is not your average tabby tom. He has striking blue eyes. He would best fit a quiet home with the patience to let him take his time to adjust. He seems to be a very mellow kitty who prefers a slow, calm. understanding presence. He may very well turn into the best reading companion ever! He will need patience and time to feel comfortable in his new environment.

Just like her name, Sox has the BEST socks! Sox is a sweet and fluffy kitty who likes snacks, snuggles and scratchies. Sox came in with two of her sisters and she's great with other kitties. Sox is very sweet and likes the staff attention, but she isn't a vocal kitty. We've heard some purrs, but no chirping or big meows yet. Do you like socks too? Come meet Sox and see if you click!

Queen Elizabeth is pretty sure she's a parrot, not a cat... this gorgeous kitty will leap across the room to land on your shoulders! She is extremely social, and absolutely stunning. She does well with other cats!