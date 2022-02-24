Nessie is a sweet older gal is looking for a chill home to relax in. She enjoys sleeping and cuddling and being very, very lazy. We suspect her of being a night owl! (7 years old)

Sir Garfield is a handsome six-year-old cat with an inquisitive personality. He looks to look around at all the things happening and especially enjoys being perched in the window seat of our office. He likes cat nip and cat scratchers, especially when they are combined.

Emory, at 8 years old, Emory has it figured out. All he needs in life is a solid cat tree, lots of cat nip, and a human to cuddle. He enjoys being around people and has lived with cats before, but he tends to be a little bossy towards them. He'd probably do fine in a home with another cat that wasn't interested in being friends, but he'd be happiest as an only cat

Mo is a fun dog ready to enjoy the riches of a forever home. Mo shows his affection for people by leaning on them and occasionally jumping up (this is being worked on with his handler!). Mo's true affectionate spirit comes out with he is getting belly rubs. It's his absolute favorite thing and turns him into a cuddly mush. The golden ticket to his heart? Belly rubs! Mo should be an only dog and cannot live with cats. (1.5 years old, Mountain Cur mix)

Tracker is a hound dog through and through! He likes to follow his nose and share his hound slobber with you. But he is a very kind dog who will lean on you for attention from time to time and want to be by your side 24/7 once he knows you. He likes other dogs and does well around them. He's not an overly playful dog but will gladly coexist and on occasion give the other pups in the program a solid chase around the yard. Tracker will even chase the ball once in a while! Good with cats. Needs a 6ft fence as he has proven that he will jump a 4ft one. (1 year 8 months old, Hound mix)

Squash loves people and always wants to be around them! He would thrive in a forever home that is dedicated to helping him grow his confidence and become the best dog that we know he is! Squash loves to chew on bones and play with toys. He is excellent at playing alone during the day. He'd really like brain puzzles to keep his mind engaged! Sometimes, Squash's puppy side comes out and he will take things that don't belong to him so additional training in this area is recommended. (1.5 years old, Heeler mix)