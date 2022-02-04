Petey is a handsome pup with some awesomely big ears. Despite his good looks and shiny white teeth, Petey has a short attention span and can become easily distracted. Petey will continue to succeed in his training with an assertive owner. Petey is a young, playful pup and enjoys being around other dogs. Although, he frequently is unable to contain his excitement and goes above threshold during play. He requires breaks with dog friends to bring the energy back to a suitable level. (1 year old, Lab / mixed breed)

"One of the greats!" That's how foster mom describes Yam (or Yambo/Yammy as they call him). He's a sweet, loving, good boy. His goal in life is to please his humans. He corrects easily and is really smart. He'd love a home that is eager to teach him all sorts of fun commands. He came in scared, skittish, and not potty trained. He's only been at his foster for a week, and he gets along with the other dogs and cats, is potty trained, and has learned to sit and shake. (7 months, Heeler mix)

Porky is a tall and lanky boy looking for a home that enjoys adventures in the wild outdoors! With Porky's nose to guide you, you're sure to find yourselves in good trouble while exploring. Porky enjoys playing with the dogs in the PACK program but does best with dogs smaller than him. Porky is house trained, and kennel trained although he absolutely hates his kennel. He will bark when he is left alone. Porky just wants to be with his people as much as possible! He has made progress in his kennel training but will need consistency if he is going to master it. (1.5 years old, Coonhound mix)

Zuna and her adorable ears! What can we say!? She's just the cutest. Her foster parents say she is excellent at car rides and housetrained - she figured out the dog door very quickly! She's pretty good at basic commands and does great with dogs small and large! She could use some work on leash training but overall, she's a smart, fun girl. Zuna can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly. She's sweet and well-behaved in her foster home! (4 years old, Catahoua mix)

This darling girl with her big smile is guaranteed to make you smile, too. Hannah is a young, exuberant pup and will greatly benefit from a home that can keep her active and include her in their outdoor activities - she has endless energy! She graduated from PACK a couple years ago and was adopted. Unfortunately, her humans could no longer keep her due to no fault of hers. She's ready to find a new home! Her silly antics keep us laughing, as she seems to have the attention span of a gnat. But that just adds to her cuteness! (4 years old, pitbull mix)

Camo absolutely loves affection and tends to go overboard rather quickly. Camo is very excitable, and he thinks he is a lap dog-if you let him, he will 100% find his way into your lap. Camo has gotten the nickname, "Chewbacca" because when he plays with other dogs, he can get quite loud and likes to nibble on them. His handler in PACK says that his play is not mean but that "he is a bit of a grizzly bear when he plays." Some dogs may not like this type of play style. (1 year old, Lab/Husky mix)