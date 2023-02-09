Gracie is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! When Gracie first arrived at PACK, she was a bit timid and reserved. She does good with other dogs. One of her best qualities is being able to match the energy of the other dogs and takes cues from them nicely. Gracie enjoys her kennel time too. Her kennel seems to be her spot & her safe space. When she was at our center, she was pretty scared. With practice and supervision she'll most likely be ok with cats.

Gracie does not jump up on people very often, is wicked smart, and is as loyal as they come. She's an overall wonderful dog that deserves a wonderful forever family! She will be graduating the middle of February. Apply to meet her today!

Wolfie is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Wolfie is a beautiful dog with a great personality. In true husky fashion, he does have a stubborn streak. When he has his mind made up about something, he will forge ahead to try to investigate. He does well with other dogs, but can be overwhelming towards smaller dogs but with regular breaks he does ok. He's made for the snow and has a thick coat! He put a fan in front of him and that helped Wolfie relax in the kennel. He requires at least a 6' fence to keep him safely home! He has shown he can sometimes even scale that so we highly encourage supervision in the yard while you and Wolfie adjust to your new life together. Wolfie is not a dog to sit idly by so plenty of exercise, brain games, and entertainment will help him!

Wolfie cannot live with cats- sorry kitties! Wolfie will be ready for his new home in the middle of February. Apply to meet him today!

Clover is new to BDAR! So far, we know she is a LOYAL girl. She attaches to her people quickly and will be your bestie for life if you let her. She likes her people more than she likes dogs. But she is slowly showing signs of wanting to play with dogs... it's just taking time for her to be comfortable around them. Clover seemed fine with cats so far at our center. She is house trained and does well in her kennel.

Isla is our front desk greeter. She is a domestic shorthair who is good with other cats. Isla is also litter box trained. Stop in today to meet her!

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.

Meet Gunner! Gunner is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. He is good with other cats and dogs. He is litter box trained and looking for his purrrfect home.