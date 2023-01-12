Meet Hera! This beautiful speckled girl is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! Hera can be nervous of new environments -- loud and fast movements scare her and make her want to duck and cover. She may take a few minutes to warm up to new people but once she knows you're a friend, she is a total love bug. Hera is going to do best in a calmer household that can continue building her confidence. She can be a little awkward when meeting new dog friends. After a couple minutes, she'll play bow, and then it's game on! She was nervous when we tested her around cats, so with proper and slow introductions she may be fine living with a cat. Hera got lots of kennel practice in PACK and does well. If she feels rushed and put in there before you leave she may protest with a very quiet low howl, but that's it! If you think you have the perfect household for Hera, please apply!

If fetch is your game, Molly's your girl! She loves to play fetch. She will usually bring it back to! And keep nudging it your way until you throw it.

Molly is a young heeler mix, with quite a bit of energy. She has a rough and tumble play style with other dogs. She still needs some confidence and exposure to life outside her home. Some things are a bit scary to her, but with more and more experiences she will continue to get better. She isn't a huge fan of the car, but is willing to learn for some tasty treats! Molly is completely potty trained and likes to meet new people. If you're looking for a new buddy with a bit of extra energy, Molly's your gal.

Meet Ziggy! Ziggy is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program and will graduate soon. Ziggy is going to thrive in a home that can provide him unconditional love and structure. Having a routine has been the key to Ziggy's success in the PACK program. His past few years of life have not been easy on him. He was tossed around from house-to-house with little consistency or training. Ziggy is a very friendly, loving, people-oriented dog. He works hard to learn new things - especially when there are treats and attention as rewards. Ziggy wants nothing but to be a good boy! Ziggy used to not like his kennel but with adequate exercise his behavior in a kennel is good. At the end of the day, Ziggy needs a home that is going to provide him with a daily routine and lots of exercise for his brain and body! Ziggy cannot be adopted to a home with cats or small critters. Ziggy is near and dear to our hearts because of his incredible transformation. He will be graduating mid-January. If you have a lifestyle that would jive with Ziggy, apply to meet him today!

Allie is a beautiful cat. She is very sweet and wants to please. She used to cuddle up and sleep with the dogs in her past home. She enjoys cat nip too. Come meet her at the BDAR adoption center!

Tiger is the purrfect name for this big boy! Tiger is currently weighing in at 14 pounds and could benefit from a home that might help keep him active! He's a VERY sweet boy, loving all the attention he's getting from the BDAR staff. Tiger is looking for a home that can provide him love and attention and doesn't have any dogs. He has lived with cats in the past, but can be a little grouchy if introduced too quickly, so you'll need to take some time! He's ready to find his forever family. Come meet him today!

Smudge is the coolest looking cat! Her colorings are very unique. She is also as sweet as can be. She has previously lived with kids, cats, and dogs. Come meet her today!