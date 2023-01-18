Meet Ski! So far, we know he is uber friendly with people! He lives with kids in his foster home now and does well. He does prefer older kids over younger ones. Some of the younger kids make him nervous due to their fast movements and loud noises. Ski is relatively calm in the house, but likes to go outside and play tug-o-war and LOVES to play fetch. He is quite an athletic guy.

Little Leah is just a little love bug. She is very bonded to her brother Chewy, and we would love them to go to the same home. She enjoys snuggling up in a lap all day long. She is house trained, and they both get along with other dogs, although Leah prefers smaller dogs over bigger ones. If you're looking for 2 small dogs who will be loyal as can be, these two are for you!

Chewy is the cutest gremlin in all the land! He is very bonded to his sister Leah, and we would love to see them go to the same home. They are good with other dogs. They love to sit in people's laps and snooze the day away. They both do this cute paws in the air dance when you come home and it's a precious thing to see!

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty!

Little Miss Woodchuck is doing great in her foster home! She was pretty nervous about being in a kennel at BDAR but now she is thriving. She really enjoys the company of the other cats, which help her with her confidence. Her and her foster sibling Hermann have a great time hanging out and cuddling. We believe it would be best for her to go to a home with other cats or kittens.

Miss Jane mainly keeps to herself and is typically found snoozing away the day. She does come out for love and pets. She is a nice cat who deserves a loving home! Her past owner had to rehome her due to a child's allergies, so we know she's been around smaller kiddos and done very well.