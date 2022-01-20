Sophie is 6 in age but a solid 10 in all other categories (except cats). She is wonderful with people, good with children, and has lived with dogs before.

Porky is a very smart dog! He enjoys playing with other dogs but can get overwhelmed. Porky would make the perfect adventure buddy to take exploring and hiking.

Hannah is a young, exuberant pup and will greatly benefit from a home that can keep her active. She is good with dogs and kids but no cats.

Emory is 8 years old. All he needs in life is a solid cat tree, lots of cat nip, and a human to cuddle. He enjoys being around people.

Elsie can be a tad shy at first and loves to bury herself in blankets. She has proved that she needs patience and humans willing to let her adjust on her own time.

Bella, don't let that mean mug fool you! Once Bella feels comfortable around you, she is rolling all around and showing you, her belly. She’s okay around other cats, but mainly keeps to herself.