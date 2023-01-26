Meet Mr. Rocket! This cuddle bug is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Rocket's cutest feature? His happy feet dance! When he gets excited his front paws tip tap and he does an excited dance. It is the best thing ever! Rocket was described by his handlers as a "fun-loving high-energy friend." He is highly ball motivated and would love to play fetch as long as you let him. He thrives on human contact and loves to be with the people he knows. Rocket will do best with a family that can provide him adequate exercise. He learned how to run on the treadmill at PACK, and this is a great tool to have when it's too cold for a run outside! He does well with most dogs but can be overwhelming to some he's met. He gets a bit mouthy when playing and is doing well responding to a verbal correction. Rocket doesn't love to be left alone, but he's learning to cope with it. He tends to whine for a couple minutes and then settles down. His handler can trust him in or out of the kennel when he is gone. Rocket cannot live with cats or other small critters. If you have a warm home, a tennis ball, and like to be active, he may be a great companion for you. Apply to meet him today!

Kiki is a joyful pup with a touch of nervousness at first. It's important to go at Kiki's pace and let her get comfortable with you! Once she does, she is playful and eager to learn - she knows nothing! Kiki loves to play with dogs of all sizes. Kiki is a rough and tumble player. Sometimes she can be a bit too pushy, but she corrects well if she's being too rough. She's learning that toys and bones are the proper things to chew on. It's important to make sure Kiki has access to her toys and bones so she doesn't choose an alternative like your shoes!

Kiki does excellent in a kennel. She sleeps in it at night and while her foster parents are away during the day. It's her safe space! If you're eager to have a pup to show all the wonderful things life has to offer - long walks, good food, companionship - then apply to meet Kiki today!

Meet Twister! This handsome pup is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! What is Twister's two best qualities you ask? Well, other than his devilishly good looks, excellent recall, and affectionate kisses, Twister 1) walks excellently on a leash, and 2) does not complain about being kenneled. He enjoys giving kisses and will gladly cuddle up with you. Twister does well with other dogs but can occasionally try to herd the other dogs (he is a Heeler after all!). He does correct well though and comes right when you call him. Twister doesn't like cats, so we recommend a cat free home. Twister will be graduating the beginning of February and would love to have a home lined up for when he graduates. If this sensitive and soulful pup sounds like a match for you, apply today!

Kahlua is such a wonderful cat! He's a young man on the prowl for his furever home and we're sure he'll find it in no time. Kahlua loves attention, meows and talks a lot and he's such a snuggler! Kahlua is all sweetness and we know he'll be scooped up in a snap!

Percy is a new kitty at BDAR! He was previously in a couple different shelters since April. Don't mind all the fur in his photo - we were shaving some gnarly mats out of him and he just looked so cute we had to snap a photo. He is a handsome boy and gives very nice purrs for attention. He seems to do ok with other cats that give him proper space. We'll update more as we learn about him.

Gwen is a new kitty at BDAR! She was in a previous shelter since July, but we think she'll find a new home quickly - she is so darling! She does ok with other cats, but can hide from them from time to time. We'll update her bio as we learn more about her!