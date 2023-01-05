Sweet loveable Baxter! This boy is most likely a full blood lab and 100% pure! He is kind and sweet to all he meets. He loves to play and be around other dogs. He has done great with children, and would love to cuddle up with them. He's even been around cats and does well! He is the complete package. He could use a bit of leash manners, but what dog can't? Apply to meet this loveable hunk who won't be around long!

Virginia is new to BDAR along with her sisters Grundgetta and Natasha. She is a young Retriever, Black Labrador / Mixed Breed (Medium sized)

Stop in to meet her or her siblings today!

Young and dashing. Owen has a lot of love to give. He enjoys hanging out and cuddling with his humans or playing with other dogs.

In his foster home, he's usually pretty quiet but will sometimes bark at a strange sound. He's learning basic commands and is a quick learner. When the lessens are over, Owen's favorite game is fetch! He could play for hours! If you're looking for a young, active dog, consider meeting Owen!

Allie is a beautiful cat. She is very sweet and wants to please. She used to cuddle up and sleep with the dogs in her past home. She enjoys cat nip too. Come meet her at the BDAR adoption center!

Miss Jane mainly keeps to herself and is typically found snoozing away the day. She does come out for love and pets. She is a nice cat who deserves a loving home! Her past owner had to rehome her due to a child's allergies, so we do know she's been around smaller kiddos.

Rowdy is a cuddle monster! He loves to cuddle in your arms and give you kisses. He does sometimes give gentle love bites, but it may not feel great to a small child. It's best if he has older kids in the home, if any. He came to BDAR with his brother Keller. They sure love each other! But with time and patience they should be ok apart too if they get adopted separately. Apply to meet him today!