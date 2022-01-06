Hannah Adoptable Dog

Hannah

 This darling girl with her big smile is guaranteed to make you smile, too. Hannah is a young, exuberant girl and will greatly benefit from a human or humans that can keep her active and include them in their outdoor activities - she has endless energy!

Caia Adoptable Cat

Caia

 An older lady (9.5 years) who would benefit and enjoy a calmer house. She was the princess in her previous home, but unfortunately the small children started stressing her out. Caia does have a sensitive stomach and will need to be on a special diet the rest of her life. 

Meredith Adoptable Cat

Meredith

Undoubtedly, she doesn't give the best first impression and desperately needs someone to see past all the bravado and just give her a chance. Once Meredith is given space and time to come around on her own, she will happily plop herself in your lap and purr.

