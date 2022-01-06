Hannah

This darling girl with her big smile is guaranteed to make you smile, too. Hannah is a young, exuberant girl and will greatly benefit from a human or humans that can keep her active and include them in their outdoor activities - she has endless energy!

Caia

An older lady (9.5 years) who would benefit and enjoy a calmer house. She was the princess in her previous home, but unfortunately the small children started stressing her out. Caia does have a sensitive stomach and will need to be on a special diet the rest of her life.

Meredith

Undoubtedly, she doesn't give the best first impression and desperately needs someone to see past all the bravado and just give her a chance. Once Meredith is given space and time to come around on her own, she will happily plop herself in your lap and purr.