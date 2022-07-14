Pickles is new so we're still learning about him. But so far, he's a fun, happy puppy! He loves to play with other dogs, enjoys stuffed toys, and is sweet as can be. He already knows sit and down, too!

He was interested in cats, but we think with proper introductions he'd do great with them! He is good with dogs.

Bashful - Bashful came to BDAR from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter's recent hoarding case. He was a little scared of new things and situations but once he gets comfortable, he lets his silly personality shine! Bashful does really well in the car, he kennels expertly and uses it as his safe zone, and he is decent on leash. He is very playful with the dogs in the home and has been good with all of them. He likes to follow them around and tries to play with them but sometimes he is very awkward about it. Bashful would likely appreciate a laid-back canine friend in his forever home, one that can help him with his confidence. He likes to be chased but gets scared when dogs bark during play.

Murphy - Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.

Doc - Doc loves to play fetch and has never met a toy he didn't like! He enjoys burying the toys so he can then find a surprise later and play with them again! Doc also LOVES water. He will spend his summer in a kiddie pool if you let him. This boy needs LOTS of exercise to be content. He would benefit from daily walks, runs, hikes, and is up for just about anything. Good with cats and calm dogs.

Meet Delilah! Delilah is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program. Delilah is the life of every party she goes to! She is a firecracker who has a fear of missing out, thus wanting to be everyone's friend and in 5 places at once. Delilah is set to graduate in the middle of July. She would excel with an active home looking for a running or hiking buddy. She needs an active home where she can exercise her mind and body every day. She is loyal and has a double dose of personality that will keep you laughing and smiling with each new day.