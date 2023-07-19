Lilly is a sweet almost 1 year old cattle dog mix. She is very lovable and will butt her head against you if you stop petting her. She is good at waiting in places for her humans to finish up what they are doing. She had a great time meeting other dogs and children at some recent adoption drives. Lilly came from a home with seven dogs, yet she is quiet and calm when confronted with chaos. She watches quietly from her kennel and puts one paw out on the bar while she waits for her person to come and get her. Lilly can get possessive over food so it's good to keep treats and mealtimes separate because Lilly doesn't hesitate when it comes to food. This shouldn't be a deal breaker, but it is worth remembering.

Lilly is ready to meet you and the world. She is a confident dog that doesn't shy away from canopy tents, so she would be a great addition to your campsite. Apply to meet Miss Lilly today!

Meet Molly! Molly is a graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is ready to show off her new skills!

At first, Molly can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She likes to take things slow when she meets new people but once she trusts you, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She would play fetch all day long if you let her. After a good play session, she is content to take a nap inside with you. She is quiet in her kennel at the PACK program and is house trained. Molly seems too focused on cats, and it is recommended that she is in a household with no cats. Molly is a bit unsure of smaller kids, and we feel it is best she doesn't go to a home with children under 10 years old. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! Apply to meet her today!

Sir Tucker is new to BDAR! We are learning more about him. He seems to be fine around cats and kids. He would love a doggie friend to romp around with. It will be best if he has a 6' fence, as he can jump over a 4' one. He is an energetic lab that needs a new family!

Meet Ginger! She has what is called eosinophilic granuloma, which is a big word to essentially say she has hypersensitive allergies. They don't know what she is allergic to, but she may need a steroid and antibiotic shot every 2-4 weeks, depending on her improvements. Once she gets it under control, it is possible she won't need them as often. She may just occasionally get flare ups. The cost of the two injections could be between $60-130 depending on her flareups.

Even though she has some skin issues, she is still a super sweet gal who has extra toes! She is polydactyl. She has lived with other cats and dogs before. She likes to hang out in the high spots on the cat tree or take a snooze in her hidey hole bed. Apply to meet her today!

Neptune is such a sweet kitten! She loves to play! She is completely litterbox trained and eats all her food. She loves cat trees and chasing her sisters around. She is good around other cats once she is used to them. She does great with children. She is still a little scared of dogs but will get use to them after a while. She is shy at first but opens up quickly once she knows she is safe. Apply to meet Neptune!

Sweetie takes some time to warm up to humans. He is starting to come around to people, but it's going to be a slow process. He is currently at the Laramie County Detention Center with his roommate, Cali. They let people pet them on the head, but they are still pretty scared. Most recently they have started to give a purr or two! Around 9pm they come around and like to chase each other and play. Sweetie's newest thing is checking himself out in the reflection of windows. He looooves looking at himself. It's quite comical! If you have the time and patience, we just know he will be a great house cat! He was at one point too, but his people abandoned him when they moved out, so he has trust issues, rightfully so! If you want to give him your time and patience, apply to meet him today!