BOGO kittens all month long! Discounts will be reflected at the time of adoption.

Coconut is a domestic shorthair/mix 3-month-old kitten who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained.

Pebbles is going to take some time to come around to new people. She tends to be more shy, but with time, we do believe she can come out of her shell. She prefers to spend lots of her time in her cat tree, making biscuits. She has been around other cats and should be fine with them.

Give her some time to adjust and she'll be purring in no time!

Pumpkin is an older gal who is set in her ways. She knows what she likes and dislikes. She does not like the company of other cats or dogs. Dogs stress her out! She is very sweet by herself though and would love a lap to spend the rest of her days on.

Miss Mouse is as happy as they come. She enjoys rolling around on the floor and taking quiet naps in the sunbeams. She has a high level of calcium in her body, for an unexplained reason. She should be on high fiber food for the rest of her life due to this. She seems to do ok with other cats after proper and slow introductions. Dogs do stress her out though, so she should not go to a home with them.

Eureka is just the sweetest! She came to BDAR from another shelter, and a couple days later gave birth to two kittens! She is a petite thing, and we did not even know she was pregnant. She has been the best mom to the kittens. She took an orphan kitten in under her wing as well. Her kittens are healthy and happy, and now it's Eureka's time to shine. She loves to be pet and is getting more playful each day. She seems fine around other cats and doesn't mind dogs! She does the cutest thing where she'll gently reach out through her kennel to pet dogs on the butt.

Ritz is a playful little guy. He would love another playmate in his home, but he can also entertain himself too. Apply for this cutie today!