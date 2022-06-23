Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!

Bashful - Bashful came to BDAR from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter's recent hoarding case. He was a little scared of new things and situations but once he gets comfortable, he lets his silly personality shine! Bashful does really well in the car, he kennels expertly and uses it as his safe zone, and he is decent on leash. He is very playful with the dogs in the home and has been good with all of them. He likes to follow them around and tries to play with them but sometimes he is very awkward about it. Bashful would likely appreciate a laid-back canine friend in his forever home, one that can help him with his confidence. He likes to be chased but gets scared when dogs bark during play.

Murphy - Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.

Doc - Doc loves to play fetch and has never met a toy he didn't like! He enjoys burying the toys so he can then find a surprise later and play with them again! Doc also LOVES water. He will spend his summer in a kiddie pool if you let him. This boy needs LOTS of exercise to be content. He would benefit from daily walks, runs, hikes, and is up for just about anything. Good with cats and calm dogs.

Roo & Grandpa - As a result of poor breeding, this little boy, Roo, only has two legs. But he doesn't let that stop him from enjoying life. He and his senior, toothless friend Grandpa, who were rescued from a hoarding situation, are looking for a home where they can live happily together. Roo's foster home has ordered him a wheelchair and is hoping he will take to it quickly. It's not easy hopping around on two legs all the time.