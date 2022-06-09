Apollo - PACK Graduate! If you want to surround yourself with fun, Apollo is the dog for you! The handlers have enjoyed getting to know him at the PACK program and he loves greeting new people - especially if they give him a good ol' scratchin'. Apollo is excited to go on any and all adventures. Whether it's a quick trip to the store or a road trip to the mountains, Apollo is always ready to go! (1 year, 9 months old)

Lake - PACK Graduate! Lake may look serious in her photos, but she is a goofball who keeps us smiling. She does well with all the dogs at the PACK program. She would enjoy a canine sibling in her forever home so she always has someone to romp around with. Did we mention Lake loves to cuddle? She would lay on the couch with you, or at your feet after a long work day. If you are sad, she'll be sure to cheer you right up! (1 year, 7 months old)

Juniper - PACK Graduate! Juniper was described by her handlers as a total ball lover! She could play fetch for days on end if you let her. She is a very active dog, that will require much exercise in her new home to keep her satisfied. She will cuddle up and relax with her favorite humans too, once she gets her exercise for the day! She gets along well with the other dogs in the program, but prefers the male dogs over the females. (2 years, 9 months old)

Kona gets very excited to meet new people! She wiggles from head to toe when you meet her which wins over every person she has ever met. It might be her superpower! Kona likes people of all ages. She has been around children and done well with them. She has not lived with another dog in her home but has had dog friends from time-to-time to play with. She really enjoys playing.

Rosie is a character that makes us laugh and smile! She is still young and acts like a playful puppy. She enjoys playing with her toys and bones. She is so loving and sweet, and really knows how to show you that you are loved! She is friendly around other dogs too. She plays great with them but is also ready to settle in and take a nap with you too. She'll even sit on your lap if you let her.

Goose or Peanut, as his foster home calls him, is a real cuddle bug. He might be shy at first but it only takes a few minutes to get Goose up on your lap cuddling. After a long day of playing, he enjoys snuggles up on the couch with his human. Goose loves to play rough with his foster fur-siblings. If one gets upset at him, he backs down quickly and moves along to something else. Goose knows some basic commands like "sit, "lay" and "shake" and is working on "stay". His foster home reports that he is a quick learner and very smart. (2 years, 1 month old)