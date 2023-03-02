Meet Athena! This fluffy sweetheart is a brand-new graduate of our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is ready to show off her new skills! If taking long walks on the beach (snow?) and cuddling afterwards are your forte, Athena may be a match made in heaven. She loves to get belly scratches and a good cuddle. She does play with other dogs. Have we mentioned how cute the one floppy ear is?! Another one of her great qualities is her kennel skills. She doesn't mind being in her kennel and makes no fuss about going in. We really cannot say enough great things about this fluff. Apply to meet her today!

Meet Sophia! Sophia is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! This beauty is treat-motivated and so eager to learn! Sophia has come a long way during her time at PACK. She has learned to heel and does so "most of the time" but will forge ahead when she knows she is going somewhere exciting! Sophia's handler has worked with her on all sorts of commands and so far she know all basic program commands as well as shake, wave, pray, and bow. She'll likely learn more before she graduates because nothing gets in the way of this girl and her education! Sophia has done well playing with other dogs at the program, as long as resources, such as toys or bones are put away. Due to Sophia's tendency to resource guard, we believe she is best suited in a home with no kiddos under 5. She does great in her kennel when her people are gone. She enjoys chewing on her bones but does go through them quickly so you better stock up! She would love nothing more than to be cuddled up on the couch with her favorite humans. She loves attention, and occasionally leans on you from time to time. She is way too focused on kitty cats to live with them, therefore she's a 'no cats' kind of gal. Apply to meet her today!

Meet Moose! He is such a big lovable guy. He's your typical lab where he loves his food, loves his people, and loves exercise! He likes being active and enjoys meeting new people. Moose does well with other dogs he meets and is pretty submissive towards them. He has lived with a cat before and doesn't mind them at all. Moose is going to require quite a bit of exercise in his new home. He may be 7 years old, but as labs typically are, he's fairly hyper and active still. Moose also lives with 2 small kids and enjoys their companion. He is overall just an awesome dog, looking for a new forever. Apply to meet this big lug today!

Meet Cheddar! Cheddar is currently in our Meow Mates program with the Laramie County Detention Center. She is a little shy at first, so she is learning how to "cat" and comes out of her shell after a bit of time! Apply to meet her today.

Sheridan went to our Meow Mates program at the Laramie County Detention Center for a couple months. She was with other cats there, after ignoring them for a couple days, she started to play with them. After a while she enjoyed their company. She loves making biscuits with her cute little paws. She loves people and attention. We are not sure how she is with dogs... but she can get stressed out easily, and dogs seem to stress her out. So, it may be best if she's in a home without dogs. She has been an indoor/outdoor cat in the past. She can get some mild anxiety when she is left alone for more than a couple days at a time, but she does have anxiety meds she takes from time to time if she needs them. She doesn't seem to need them every day. She's a beautiful cat, that deserves the best life! Apply to meet her today.

Miss Miami is a bit on the shy side! She will need lots of patience and time to settle into a new home. A quieter environment may be the best for her. She really likes her friend London, so having another cat in the house may help her and her shyness.