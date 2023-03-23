Benji is a lovely little guy. He is happy go lucky and will typically just go with the flow. He really loves his brother Scottie, who he's been around his entire life. It would be wonderful for them to go together, but it's not a deal breaker. We do think he'd like another dog sibling in his home though.

Benji didn't seem fazed by cats when we introduced him. Benji and Scottie are both used to being groomed & have attended doggie daycare before. He may be a bit older, but he's got lots of spunk left in him!

Scottie is a handsome fellow, who is a bit on the reserved side of life. He really loves his brother Benji, who he's been around his entire life. It would be wonderful for them to go together, but it's not a deal breaker. Scottie needs more time to adjust then Benji and a calm environment. He gets nervous of new people and fast movements. For these reasons we believe it would be best for him to be in a home without young children. We do think he'd like another dog sibling in his home though. Scottie didn't seem fazed by cats when we introduced him. Scottie and Benji are both used to being groomed & have attended doggie daycare before.

Meet Samson! Samson is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Samson is described by his handler as a fun-loving friend that has kind eyes and a wonderful personality. He loves to go on walks and does well on a leash. He doesn't like to share the water bowl with other dogs or his food. He is making great progress in this area, but something that will need to always be managed. Because of his resource guarding, we recommend no small kids in the house. Samson does great in his kennel. It's a good thing too, because this cutie likes to get into things when no one is home. But because he kennels so well, it's not an issue to leave him in there while you are gone. Samson was so-so with cats when we tested him at our center. Before PACK, he was in another Wyoming shelter for months, and really deserves to see the finer things in life and have a loving family to snuggle up with. Samson will be ready for his new home in the beginning of April and is eager to meet new people! Apply to meet him today!

Meet Molly! Molly is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! At first, Molly can be a delicate and sensitive soul. She does take a bit of time to trust you, but once she does, she becomes a loyal and loving dog. She does well with other dogs. She as an affinity for the outdoors and loves being chased or being the chaser of other dogs. She can become vocal while playing, and just needs a gentle reminder to play calmly. She is quiet in her kennel at the PACK program, and is house trained. Molly is eager to learn and is very treat motivated. She's an awesome gal that deserves the best! She will be graduating in the beginning of April. Apply to meet her today!

Tucker is a young pup eager to learn! In his foster home, he is learning all about potty training and how to use the doggy door. He is also learning how to play with other dogs of all sizes - he has a really big foster sibling and a small one! Tucker is also learning about leash walking and takes cues from his foster siblings. Tucker loves to run and stretch his long puppy legs in the backyard. After playtime, he lives to cuddle and settle down. In a perfect world Tucker would probably choose to sleep on the bed with you, but he is also okay sleeping on the floor. Looking for a young dog to train and bond with? Tucker could be exactly what you're looking for! Apply to meet him today!

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. Since Evan has gone to foster care, he has really opened up! It took him a solid couple weeks to come around. Now he is playing with wand toys and jumping up into his foster mom's lap. He has really enjoyed hanging out with the fosters dog. If your dog is nice and chill around cats, Evan may love them!

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.