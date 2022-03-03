We have just announced our Shamrock Special to help our long-stay dogs find homes. The pups listed below have $17 adoption fees for the month of March!

Camo absolutely loves affection and tends to go overboard rather quickly. Camo is very excitable, and he thinks he is a lap dog-if you let him, he will 100% find his way into your lap. Camo has gotten the nickname, "Chewbacca" because when he plays with other dogs, he can get quite loud and likes to nibble on them. His handler in PACK says that his play is not mean but that "he is a bit of a grizzly bear when he plays." Some dogs may not like this type of play style. (1 year old, Lab/Husky mix)

Balto is a young, playful pup and he very much enjoys romping around with other dogs. He has a goofy personality and a very loud bark when he is not sure about the person he is meeting. He warms up quickly though once he knows you. He's a PACK graduate and is very smart! Ready to show off all the things he learned! (1.5 years old, Shepherd mix)

Porky is a tall and lanky boy looking for a home that enjoys adventures in the wild outdoors! With Porky's nose to guide you, you're sure to find yourselves in good trouble while exploring. Porky enjoys playing with the dogs in the PACK program but does best with dogs smaller than him. Porky is house trained, and kennel trained although he absolutely hates his kennel. He will bark when he is left alone. Porky just wants to be with his people as much as possible! He has made progress in his kennel training but will need consistency if he is going to master it. (1.5 years old, Coonhound mix)

Rocky is a sweet pup that has Wobbler's Syndrome and is looking for a dedicated forever home! At this time, he'll be on a low dose steroid for the rest of his life. Surgery is not an option for him right now. He prefers to be an only dog and cannot live with cats. Rocky is truly a people "person". He loves to hang out with his foster parents and is great with meeting new people. He even likes kiddos! Rocky's favorite toys are kongs because they are sturdy enough for him to chew on! And his favorite place is on the couch! (2 years old, Pit bull mix)

Motley hasn't technically been around BDAR very long, he is an old pup without a lot of life left in him. He's looking for a relaxing home to sleep away the days in peace and comfort. Once in a while he has a burst of energy but overall, Motley likes to take it easy! (12 years old, Black lab mix)