Elmo is an older pup looking for a chill forever home that enjoys going for walks. His foster home say he is an easy, low maintenance, and sweet dog. He does well on a leash, figured out the doggy door, and comfortably hangs out with his foster fursiblings. He's not very playful so he'd likely prefer a dog friend that keeps to themself and isn't in his face annoying him all day. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near people. (11 years old, Lab mix)

Winnoh is now looking for a home of her own as her babies are grown and starting to move into their new forever homes. Winnoh enjoys cuddling in bed. She is definitely shy at first, but she warmed up to her foster parents after a few days of going at her own pace. She will need a family that is in no rush to gain her trust. But once you have her trust, she's a gem! (3 years old, Shepherd mix)

Eleanor is a six-week-old puppy with the rest of her life ahead of her! Eleanor is a sweet and curious pup and young enough that with the proper training, she'll be the most perfect adult dog! If you're ready for the responsibility of a puppy, apply to meet her today!

Bootsy is a sweet 1 year old kitty with adorable little boots on her paws. She prefers calm dogs and cats.

Thumper is an almost 2-year-old, who enjoys sitting in the window and scratching the kitty post. He's very friendly and will go right in for a head nudge!

Siren is an unstoppable purring machine! This kitty loves people and she loves to let you know by purring very loudly when she is content. Siren is enrolled in our Meow Mates program, so she'll be ready for adoption in a few weeks. Apply to be the first to meet her! She is 2 years old.