Mr. Finn is a tad timid when he first meets you but he's learning to warm up quickly. He does well around kids but sometimes doesn't realize how big he is when he is around little ones. Finn's foster home reports that he does well in a crate, great in the car, and is picking up potty training! He can use some improvement on a leash but that's expected for a dog his age. Finn thinks that people exist to give him lots of attention. He's not wrong but he's not quite right either. If you are tying your shoes or using your phone, Finn will remind you he is there by placing his head in the middle of your task. He is a master at "puppy eyes" and is almost convincing when it’s too cold and he doesn't want to go outside. He is quite calm for his age and as long as he has appropriate things to chew on, he doesn't chew on other things. If you're ready for a puppy to fall in love with, apply to meet Finn today!

Cheese's foster mom says, "he is the most mature and even-tempered puppy I have met in my life." He still has puppy energy though and loves to romp around in the yard, with toys, other dogs, or playing games with his people. Cheese takes social cues from other dogs very well and follows along with their playstyle. He is independent, confident, and very eager to play with toys. His idea of the perfect day is to be surrounded by his friends and toys. Cheese is great at sharing! He also loves to make his humans happy and will sometimes make a chomp noise right before he obeys a command, as if he's saying, "copy that."

Cheese loves children too but sometimes needs reminders not to jump. You can see his brain working as he forces himself to sit back down and wait to get attention. He's an excellent pup and will be a great addition to any household willing to give him lots of love.

Apply to meet Cheese today!

Paul is new! Paul has had a rough start to his life. Inside house life is an adjustment for him, and he is starting to learn how to 'dog'.

Paul is a fun puppy once he gets to know you. He needs to know you are safe before he fully trusts you. He does so good with other dogs, they help him with his confidences. We feel that Paul would do best with another dog in the home to show him the ropes. He really hates the kennel. His foster parents are slowly but surely working with on it with him. He can't really be trusted not to chew on items, such as shoes just yet. He can be mischievous when he wants to be. He is going to need an owner that gives him time and is patient with him while he continues to navigate his new world.

Meet Mimic! Mimic is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! Mimic is really a joy to be around. She is so sweet and will come up to you and just sit to make sure you know she wants pets. She loves to play with other dogs. From time to time she becomes a bit pushy with them but takes correction well. Her handler said that once she's comfortable with you, she heels well on walks too. She is described as a gem in her kennel and sleeps the entire night in it. She can usually be trusted out of it too, although she may find a comfy spot on the couch to chew her bone or toy on. Mimic unfortunately cannot live with cats though. She is very intense with them, and it's best the home is kitty-free.

She's a cute mix of Catahoula and Bull Terrier. She will be graduating in the beginning of April. Apply to meet her today.

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he finds a new place to hang every day. Since Evan has gone to foster care, he has really opened up! It took him a solid couple weeks to come around. Now he is playing with wand toys and jumping up into his foster mom's lap. He has really enjoyed hanging out with the fosters dog. If your dog is nice and chill around cats, Evan may love them!

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.

Meet Berkley! He is a lovely cat, that likes to talk to you. He also loves giving hugs and kisses. It's the best! He really likes being brushed and sitting on your lap! Berkley has been known to eat hair ties; we have discussed with him now that those things aren't healthy for him! He's going to need an owner that can monitor and keep hair ties away from him. We have not observed him eating anything else inappropriate while here at the adoption center or in his previous home. We think Berkley would do well with other cats, dogs, and young children. As long as the kids understand that they can't leave their hair ties out!

Berkley is a staff favorite here at BDAR! Come visit him today