Meet Dalton! Dalton was enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is ready to show off his new skills!

Dalton is a puppy through and through! Dalton always seems to be happy. He loves affection and gives plenty of it back too. He's been working very hard on his impulse control at PACK. He is getting better, but from time to time he can become jumpy and mouthy, like a puppy. He does well with other dogs, tends to do better with slower introductions. Dalton does well in his crate when people leave. He seemed to be ok with cats before he went to PACK. If you have a cat and are interested in him, we will retest him.

Dalton is ready for his new home and is eager to meet new people! Apply to meet him today!

Mr. Cheese found himself in Wyoming all the way from Texas! He is a close to perfect dog so far! He is awesome with other dogs, mostly house trained, crate trained and loves every human being he's met. We will add more to his bio as he settles in!

Lily loves to play! She enjoys other dogs and seems to prefer them to be larger than her. She's awesome at her house training and got 10 out of 10 from her foster mom in that department. She likes to be outside and enjoys a nice game of fetch. Lily is not overly cuddling or clingy. She would prefer to lay next to you rather than on top of you. Since being in her foster home, she's found out about the finer things in life... dog toys! She is content with a bigger dog friend and a toy. Apply to meet this pint-sized cutie today!

Evan is a sweet and shy kitty. Evan is a gorgeous long-haired boy who's still adjusting to life as a BDAR kitty. He's got sweet eyes and he's been a good eater. We know he's active overnight because he find a new place to hang every day. Since Evan has gone to foster care, he has really opened up! It took him a solid couple weeks to come around. Now he is playing with wand toys and jumping up into his foster mom's lap. He has really enjoyed hanging out with the fosters dog. If your dog is nice and chill around cats, Evan may love them!

If you're willing to open your home and heart to this shy boy, we know you'll be rewarded with the love of a great kitty! He is starting to blossom in his foster home.

Sonny is a sweetheart! He seems to enjoy watching the other cats play and cannot wait to join in on the fun once he is neutered. He is friendly and will come and rub up on you. He'll also offer up cute little squeaks and meows.

April's age may fool you. She seems to be in great health for an 11.5-year-old cat. She has a cute crinkle in her left ear, so it never stands up, always stays down. She takes a little to warm up to new people, but then she will be rubbing up all over you and asking for pets. So far, she seems to dislike other cats. She becomes very agitated and hisses a lot when she seems them.