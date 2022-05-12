Odie - We don't think Odie ever got the chance to be a puppy, so he thoroughly enjoys exploring that side of life. Once he gets comfortable with you, he wants to play all day! He has a quirky personality and will constantly make you laugh. Stuffed toys are his favorite! He loves to shake them around! Odie also enjoys playing with his foster dog sibling. Once he warms up to a new dog, he likes to play bow and instigate the other dog into a wrestling match! Odie will be most successful in a forever home with a confident dog to show him the ropes!

Ranchero - Ranchero's foster home says that he is the sweetest, funniest, and most loving dog alive. He is quirky and will do anything for your love and affection. With proper exercise and mental stimulation, he is very easy going. He has a ton of energy so regular exercise is a must for this pup, including a back yard fenced area where he can run and run and run off all the energy. His foster home reports that he has brought immeasurable joy into their life, and he will surely do the same for you!

Juniper - A PACK graduate! Juniper is waiting patiently for her forever home but she's not sure what's taking so long. She graduated from our PACK program with high marks and is ready to learn more! Juniper is a ball dog and LOVES to play fetch. She has a lot of energy and would do best in an active home. Juniper is almost 3 years old, good with dogs, but should not live with cats

Lily - A PACK graduate! Lily is a cute ball of energy and full of life! She is very affectionate and is always happy. She continuously seeks out attention from everyone she meets, and no one is a stranger! One of her favorite moves is to rest her head on your thigh and have her neck scratched. When not getting her neck scratched, she enjoys playing with the ball (even bringing it back from time to time!), and playing with other dogs. She would enjoy another energetic dog sibling in her home. She shares her toys very well with other dogs.

Abbott - A PACK graduate! Abbott's ears are one of his best features, but he has sooo many to pick from! He has the cutest piggy snort-grunt when you pet him just right. He does well with other dogs, but he can come off a bit awkward at first. He must get to know the dogs and their playstyles before he feels comfortable to engage in play. He has guarded his ball from time to time, but his handler in PACK is working on that issue. Abbott is house trained, and kennel trained. He was fine with cats in his foster home before he went to PACK. Very small kids make him nervous, and he doesn't really like them. Therefore, a home with children 10 years and older is best.

Anya - Anya doesn't know many commands but she sits very nicely for a tasty treat. She loves to be petted and cuddled and her favorite daytime activity is lounging in the sunny spot next to the window. Her foster home reports that she pulls a little on the leash but it’s not too bad and a little training will go a long way for her.