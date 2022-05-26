Murphy is 5.5 years old and does well with dogs her size or bigger. She loves people and has been around kids of all ages. She could use some help on her leash manners but otherwise is a very sweet and loving dog. Murphy picked up kennel skills quickly in her foster home and is trustworthy to roam free (as long as your trash can is not accessible!).

Juniper - A PACK graduate! Juniper is waiting patiently for her forever home but she's not sure what's taking so long. She graduated from our PACK program with high marks and is ready to learn more! Juniper is a ball dog and LOVES to play fetch. She has a lot of energy and would do best in an active home. Juniper is almost 3 years old, good with dogs, but should not live with cats.

Callie is a very confident dog that just graduated from our PACK program. All the situations she has encountered at the prison she takes like a champ, and nothing seems to bother her. She likes playing with other dogs, but she is a bit rude and likes to grab other dog's collars or neck. She corrects with a verbal correction or a spray bottle. Callie LOVES to cuddle with her people. She will paw for attention at times and nudges you for more love. Another great thing about Callie? She seems okay with cats! She lived with them in her foster home.

Squash is a very fun dog who loves people and loves getting attention. One of his favorite things is going for walks and runs. He also enjoys exploring new places and investigating all the new smells. Squash is very into playing tug a war and will gladly show you how strong he is. He does decent with other dogs, and shares toys well with female dogs. He can have issues from time to time with male dogs, so a female dog sibling will suit him best. If you don't have another dog, no worries! He knows how to entertain himself with toys too.

Kona gets very excited to meet new people! She wiggles from head to toe when you meet her which wins over every person she has ever met. It might be her superpower! Kona likes people of all ages. She has been around children and done well with them. She has not lived with another dog in her home but has had dog friends from time-to-time to play with. She really enjoys playing with dogs her size or larger and will likely do fine with proper introductions (which we require before adoption anyways!). Since Kona previously has not lived with another dog, she would do fine as an only dog with the occasional doggie friend, too.

Rosie is a character that makes us laugh and smile! She is still young and acts like a playful puppy. She enjoys playing with her toys and bones. She is so loving and sweet, and really knows how to show you that you are loved! She is friendly around other dogs too. She plays great with them but is also ready to settle in and take a nap with you too. She'll even sit on your lap if you let her.