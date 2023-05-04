Meet Franklin! Franklin graduated from our PACK Program in 2021. Unfortunately, he is back with BDAR. He has some anxiety when he is left alone, and we are figuring out what makes him feel safer and calmer when he must be left alone. So far, other dogs in the house seem to be helping him cope! It's going to help him and be best if he has a doggie sibling in his new home.

Franklin loves his people! He will gladly follow you everywhere you go just so you don't forget how much he loves you. He does well with the other dogs, but may prefer ones that have calmer energy, like him. Franklin has occasional spurts of playful energy and likes to play with a ball or go for a walk or a run. He has frequented Red Ruff Inn Doggie Daycare in Cheyenne and enjoys going there.

Franklin is a little too interested in the feline type, so he should go to a home without cats. He knows how to jump a 4' fence, so a taller fence is best for him.

Apply to meet him today!

Meet Willow! She is a stunning German Shepherd who has a love for all people. She enjoys the company of humans over dogs. She's had some unfortunate events with other dogs; therefore, she prefers to not be around them. She's come nose to nose with cats before and doesn't have much of a reaction. With slow introductions and supervision at first, we believe she may be able to live with a cat. She's been around older kids and teenagers and seems to enjoy them too.

One thing Willow is nervous about is laminate floors. She can overcome her fear, but if you have more carpet than tile/laminate in your house that's a plus for her! She does get itchy from time to time, and monthly allergy shots help her in this area. As well as fish oil and Benadryl when she needs it. If you're a one dog household and looking for a dog as loyal as they come, Willow might be the one for you!

Meet Scarlett! She loves playing with dogs! That's her favorite past time. She can be a bit nervous about new situations and loud noises. If you give her time to adjust though, she does great. She has been around cats and has been fine with them too. In her past, she has been leery and unsure of small kids. Due to this behavior, it's best if she goes to a home with no small kids.

Are you a fan of the opera? Well so is Moose! He will serenade you until you give attention along with food. He would do great in a household with children and Moose even gets along with cats and dogs. This little guy is waiting for his forever home and loves everyone he encounters. Does this sound like the cat for you? Apply to meet Moose today!

Say hello to Peach. She is a 2-month-old domestic shorthair mix. Peach is good with other cats and is litter boxed trained. Stop by to meet her today!

Meet Almond. As you can see from my photos, I am a bit cross eyed! It doesn't slow me down though. I don’t mind other cats and I am litterbox trained and ready for my purrfect new home.