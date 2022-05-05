Dottie - Dottie is new and we're still getting to know her personality. So far, she is great with dogs, cats and kids. She is young and would likely benefit from an active home that enjoys the outdoors! She does require a 6ft fence to keep her safe. (1.5 years old, Pointer mix)

Buzz - This multi-colored fellow is sweet as can be and so cute. He is a friendly boy and enjoys meeting new people. He hasn't spent time with children under 5, but we know him to be friendly and playful with older children. This boy is crate trained, house trained and knows a couple commands. He has a silly side and when he gets super excited, he flails his legs around and gets clumsy. Buzz would love to join an active home. He was made for hiking, walking, jogging, or camping. Whatever you like, Buzz will like too! (3 years old, Cattle Dog mix)

Murphy - Murphy is 5.5 years old and does well with dogs her size or bigger. She loves people and has been around kids of all ages. She could use some help on her leash manners but otherwise is a very sweet and loving dog. Murphy picked up kennel skills quickly in her foster home and is trustworthy to roam free (as long as your trash can is not accessible!).

Elmo - A senior pup, Elmo is also one of our long-stay residents. He's been waiting for a while now to find his perfect home and we don't know what's taking so long! Elmo does great with his foster dog siblings, although at his age, he prefers chill dogs over hyper ones. Elmo loves to cuddle and be near his people once he trusts you. Sometimes new situations make him nervous but he warms up with a little patience. Elmo's foster home says that he is very sweet and low-maintenance. At 11 years old, Elmo is looking for a place to retire and would love a relaxed home that likes to go for the occasional stroll.

Bella - Sweet Bella is still waiting for her forever home. We don't know what's taking so long because she is a silly one, and you can often find her rolling around in her suite, or up on her cat tree. Bella is a very affectionate and loving cat who enjoys many activities such as playing with string, peek-a-boo, and chasing us back and forth. (3 years old)