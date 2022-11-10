Tilly is the biggest lovebug! She likes to stick close to her people and is always ready to receive pets and kisses. She loves to meet new people and dogs even though she is a little shy at first. Once she warms up to you (which is usually quick!). She is decent on a leash and doesn't pull too badly. Tilly is a high energy pup (Border Collie!) and really needs a home that can meet her energy demands. Tilly is practicing being a good pup in the kennel. She will bark a little at first but does settle down. Tilly can live with cats - she will follow them around out of curiosity. Tilly cannot live with chickens. Apply today!

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. Looking for a senior pup to hang out with? Rocky could be the one for you! Apply today!

Lucy is small with a mighty personality! She loves to play and likes to be top dog! She has lots of energy and plenty of affection to give. After a good day of exercise, she loves to snuggle and lay on your lap for some attention. She gets very attached to her people so doesn't do well alone for long periods of time and can get a little separation anxiety. Lucy is trustworthy to free roam, but she also does great in a kennel. She's all around a pint-sized ball of joy. Great with dogs, great with people, Pure joy! Once she settles in and realizes she's home she will be truly loyal and love you forever. Her foster home reports that with adequate stimulation and making sure she has an escape proof yard, she is a really low maintenance overall, very sweet and super silly. Ready to add a strong personality to your household? Apply to meet Lucy today!

Uncle Fester is a young male kitten. He is a domestic shorthair mix. He currently resides in a foster home. Give us a call to make an appointment to meet him.

Honey Lemon is a sweetheart who hangs out at our front desk directing visitors. She is one year old domestic shorthair mix.

Gomez Adams is a domestic shorthair kitten. He is good with other cats and is litter boxed trained. He is also in a foster home but love to find his purrrfect home soon.