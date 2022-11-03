I am Butters who is a confident pup! I didn't know any commands when arriving in my foster home but am quickly learning "sit, "lay down," and "kennel." I love to run and play and would greatly enjoy having a doggy friend in my forever home or lots of doggy playdates in my future! I’m great on a leash and in the car and greets strangers very nicely. I’m a higher energy guy who is very content to run and play in the yard. I am a very sweet dog who will benefit from a home willing to continue teaching me new things and sharing life's adventures with me.

I am Wilson who is new around the shelter, and they will be updating my bio as they learn more about me. So far, I am a bit more outgoing than my sisters. It will be best if I have another dog in the home to help me come out of my shell more. I’m a big boy and very sweet!

I am Banjo who is older guy around 7 and I really don't know many commands. I’m not-great-but-not-terrible on leash but I LOVE to go for walks. I am great in the car and excellent at greeting strangers – I am a confident pup! I have adorable floppy ears and my foster mom calls me a sweetheart. I love to play with the small dog in the house the most. When I am out walking, I am so excited to sniff all the smells! I’ll need a secure yard because I’m a little explorer who has an urge to see the world!

Batwing is the litter athlete and can commonly be found doing zoomies around the room during playtime. He loves spending time with his foster humans and wrestling with his siblings! Batwing is affectionately known as "Tippy Toe in his foster home for his little white spot on the tip of one of his toes. Come meet him and see if you can find which toe!

Jax is new here at the shelter. What we know about him is that he is a young male kitten who is litter boxed trained and good with other cats.

Miss Kitty is a little rough around the edges. Don't let this fool you though, we know there's a sweet kitty underneath that tough attitude.

She is on thyroid medication and will need to be on it for the rest of her life. It is around $30-40 a month. We assume because she was not feeling good at all, she's been a little bit sassy. Now that she is on her medication, she is getting better.

She has lived with cats and dogs before. She's just had a bit of a rough life thus far. Can you give her a nice retirement home? Apply today!