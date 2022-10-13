Come meet Barbara Gordon. This sweet thing may put on a shy face at first, but she is sweet as can be! She will share all the puppy kisses with you. She is ready for a forever home, and will fit right in to just about any household!

Meet Cletus. He is just the right size to snuggle on your lap. He is also a great combination of couch potato and playfulness. Cletus loves to play fetch so an endless supply of tennis balls is a must. Watch out though, he likes to curl up in the water dish after running around playing fetch. Cletus is a true heeler so has herding instincts that kick in frequently, which is something to take into consideration if you have small kids. Cletus is house trained and is very proud to say that he can rock using a doggy door with no problem. Cletus seems to be ok with feline companions as well. Cletus is happiest when next to his person and would like a home where he doesn't have to be left alone for long periods.

This cutie pie is Pichie - pronounced like Peachy! Pichie is a very loving, cuddly pup with a lot of energy. She loves everyone & every dog she meets. She will do very well in a home with another dog with comparable energy. And she will make someone a very loyal, lovable companion. Apply to meet her today!

Chanel is quite the lady. She likes to flirt her way into your heart. She doesn't like other cats, at all. Therefore she should be the feline queen at her new home. Chanel doesn't seems to mind dogs, especially cat savvy dogs.

She is litter box trained and ready to start her new life with her new family!

Puck is such a handsome boy, his photos just don't do him justice. Puck is soft and sweet and was initially thought to be a feral kitty, but Puck had other ideas. He is sweet as sugar and loves to talk to staff in Kitty City and he soaks in all the attention. He is using his box great for being an outside kitty for most of his life and he's truly a friendly boy. He seems to be good with other cats and doesn't seem to mind dogs too much. Come meet Puck and take him home today!

Miss Lexi came to us from a house with many cats. She is settling in nicely, but still needs given time to feel comfortable to come out. Once she is out and feeling comfortable she's a little explorer! Watching the world go around, and being curious at all the new things.

