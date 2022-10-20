Meet Mr. Bandit! He can be a bit shy and reserved at first but does warm up with a little love and patience. He loves his people very much and wants to be with them all the time. His family loves him but are moving and cannot take him with. Because he can be shy to warm up, and can act a bit defensive and protective, an adult-only home will be best for him. He has lived with another small dog and did well with him. He needs a bit of work in the house-training department, but we have no doubt he can get there! If you'd like to meet this 12-pound cutie, apply today!

Archer is full of energy and love to give! If you're a lab person or know anything about labs. they are pretty energetic, even at an older age. Archer is around 4 years old, but still acts like a puppy! He does fine with other dogs in his foster home. He is focused on the cats here at our center but called off well. With patience, practice, and a dog-savvy cat, he may be able to live with one eventually.

We will update as we get to know him more!

Meet Violet! This pretty girl is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and she is almost ready to show off her new skills! Violet has grown up in a shelter. She was overlooked time and time again. We are not sure why! She knows to sit and wait to be petted. Once you start petting her, she does lean or curl into you. It's a pretty cute sight to see! She seems to be a sensitive soul, so not much correction is needed with this girl. She aims to please. Violet did fine around cats, and we think she'll be fine to live with them. She can be energetic and playful outside, but also enjoys lying down and relaxing next to you. Violet is set to graduate in the beginning of November and looking for her forever home who can give her play time plus snuggle time! Violet is going to be a great companion for just about any family! Apply to meet her today!

Brooklyn is such a sweet kitty! This adorable girl is simply full of purrs and loves to get attention. She's got the sweetest face and kindest personality. We think Brooklyn is that cat's meow!

Sweet Sugar Pie (Sugar) is the sweetest little lady in the bunch! She loves watching over her siblings and climbing as much as she is able. And who can resist that nose freckle and swirly back? Cute as a button!

Batwing is the litter athlete and can commonly be found doing zoomies around the room during playtime. He loves spending time with his foster humans and wrestling with his siblings!

Batwing is affectionately known as "Tippy Toe in his foster home for his little white spot on the tip of one of his toes. Come meet him and see if you can find which toe!