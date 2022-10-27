Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries.

She is good with small dogs and indifferent with larger dogs. She tends to pretend they are not there! She has been around cats and does ok with them too. She would be content to curl up and lay on someone's lap if they'd let her. She will repay you with lots of kisses. She knows how to use a doggy door but can also let you know when she needs to go outside. When the weather is nice, Toots enjoys getting out and exploring some. She has gone on some small hikes and enjoys those too! She's a healthy older gal looking for a calm home to settle in. Apply for her today!

Dorito! Don't his ears look like the perfect chips? This young boy is doing well in his foster home. He loves to give people kisses and he plays great with the dogs, too. Overall, he is a sweet and loving pup with a big heart! Besides his charm, Dorito could work on some basic puppy skills. Including his leash walking! Car rides are not what Dorito thinks of for a good time. However, he could learn to love them with some training and patience, maybe a couple pup cup trips to the local coffee shop will help him realize that car rides can lead to fun! Dorito loves to play outside If you're looking for a young, smart pup to bond with over some training - why not apply for Dorito? We promise you'll fall in love quick!

Meet Copper! Copper is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new skills! Copper is a very affectionate dog to his favorite people. He enjoys being petted while he rests his chin. Copper was not treated very well by a young child earlier in his short life, therefore he will need to be in a home with either no kids, or kids 10 years and older. From time to time, he can get a bit mouthy with his play, but listens to corrections well. Copper enjoys playing with squeaky toys and a deflated leather football. He seemed scared of cats when we first tested him. With patience and slow introductions, we believe he could learn to coexist with cats. Copper is set to graduate in the beginning of November, and is looking for a family to play with, walk with, and take naps with! Apply to meet him today!

Jack-be-Little is tiny but mighty! Don't let his smaller stature fool you, he is a bold and independent guy with a flair for the dramatic. He loves the scratchboard, exploring his space, and cuddling with the foster humans.

Jarrahdale's striking eyes are sure to capture and hypnotize you! She's a sassy, explorative & cuddly kitten looking for a home of her own!

Widow is a 1-month-old domestic longhair. She is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Come see her today!