Miss Bernie is a cutie-patootie! She loves to show off her beauty too. She will sit and give you, her paw. She needs to be in home in the city, where livestock and other temptations are not around.

Bernie loves other dogs, and they help distract her and keep her active. She's been around older children and does well around them. She's a bit too interested in cats, unless the cat is very dog-savvy.

She doesn't seem to shed much, and she loves baths! She is house trained but needs daily exercise or she gets anxious, and her tummy gives her fits from time to time. She is on a sensitive skin and stomach food, which her body seems to handle well.

If this girl sounds like a good fit for you and your family, apply today!

Squirt is a male Chihuahua small mixed breed. He is likes other dogs and is good with cats. Squirt loves his foster home but can’t wait to find his own new home.

Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. He's not a rough and tumble kind of dog but enjoys having dog friends to hang out with.

Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night.

Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!

Jaxx is a domestic shorthair male cat. He is 2 years old who would like to be your one and only cat in the home. He is good with dogs and litter box trained.

Phoenix is a 3-month-old Manx mix male kitten. He is litter box trained and good with other cats in the home.

Francesca is a beautiful, dignified lady who would love to curl up on your couch and sleep the days away. She has a gorgeous, long coat and stunning green eyes! She is great with kids, people, and other cats usually. She would also be fine as an only cat. Apply to adopt Francesca today.