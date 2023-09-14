Riley is a new addition to BDAR from Texas. She has done well with cats, dogs and kids in her foster home! She is a great size, weighing in around 40 pounds. A unique looking lady, that's for sure! We will update her bio once we learn more about her.

Rascal just graduated from our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is ready to show off his new skills! He is a very loving puppy dog! Rascal is affectionate and loves being around people. He enjoys belly rubs and would lay in your lap cuddling all day if you let him.

When Rascal first arrived at PACK, he was a bit awkward around other dogs.

He can be kenneled for a couple hours with no problems. He doesn't make a peep. He is house trained and has had zero accidents inside. While at the center, we showed Rascal some cats. He seems more afraid of them than anything. With supervision he may be ok. We can always test him again once he graduates.

If you give him love & belly rubs, he'll repay you with cuddles on the couch and loyal companionship. His fee has been sponsored by his generous foster mom, so you can adopt him at no cost! Apply to meet him today!

Xena is a sweetheart that made her way here from Texas. She is a petite gal, and we don't think she'll be too big when she is full grown. She is a snuggle bug and loves to be around her people. She enjoys going on car rides and meeting new people. She has done well with cats and dogs inside her foster home.

She could use a bit more practice meeting dogs outside her home and on leash, but she's a puppy and is wicked smart. She can learn very quickly!

Mele is a young and spry chick. She loves to play with wand toys and likes attention. Looking for a young gal? Meet her today!

Meet Emily, the furry feline who loves to socialize! She's a pro at getting along with other cats, dogs, and humans alike. She wants to tell you ALL the juicy gossip, and talk all day long. Emily is a friendly kitty who will greet you with a purr and a head bump. However, she's not a big fan of being picked up, so she prefers to keep all four paws on the ground. If you're looking for a companion who will be your loyal friend and get along with everyone in your household, Emily is the perfect match for you!

Sweetie takes some time to warm up to humans. He is starting to come around to people. He is currently at our center his roommate, Cali. They let people pet them on the head, but they are still pretty scared. Most recently they have started to give a purr or two! Around 9pm they come around and like to chase each other and play. Sweetie's newest thing is checking himself out in the reflection of windows. He looooves looking at himself. It's quite comical!

If you have the time and patience, we just know he will be a great house cat! He was at one point too, but his people abandoned him when they moved out, so he has trust issues, rightfully so! If you want to give him your time and patience, apply to meet him today!