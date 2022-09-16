Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!

Kenobi is currently enrolled in our P.A.C.K. Program, a 9-week intensive program for routine obedience, agility, and handling training with a prison inmate trainer and he is almost ready to show off his new Jedi skills!

Kenobi is a fun & loving dog. He enjoys everyone he meets and greets them with smile as well as wet doggie kisses if you let him! If you don't want kisses, simply say "no kisses" and he stops. He is doing awesome at crate training too.

Kenobi seemed ok with cats when we tested him here at the BDAR center.

Kenobi is set to graduate at the end of September and is now actively looking for his forever home and accepting applications! Kenobi is going to excel in pretty much any environment. He is an all-around good pup. Apply to meet him today!

Remi is a stunning dog, and sure to steal all the attention! Once he warms up to you, he can be a real cuddle bug. Remi knows some basic commands like "sit, "lay" and "shake" and is working on "stay". In addition to being a smarty pants, Remi is fast as lightening! He has a lot of energy and gets the puppy-zoomies from time-to-time, especially at night!

Remi has a very deep bark and likes to alert his humans when someone is on the property. But once he knows that somebody, he's a sweetheart.

Dash is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair cat. He is good with other cats and is litter box trained.

Violet is a pretty girl who came in with her brother Dash, through no fault of her own. She's been a very sweet guest here at BDAR and loves pets and scratches. She's a demure lady and a little bit shy. She's allowed her brother to be the extrovert of the pair. Violet deserves a wonderful home where she can be treated like a queen. Apply to be her furrever family today!

This handsome young man is Archie!

Archie is a really sweet boy who would love a home of his own to explore! He is a very curious kitty and he's been extremely lovable with BDAR staff. Archie likes to have his belly rubbed and he's learning to find his voice.

Come meet this sweet orange boy and fall in love like we have.