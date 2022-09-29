Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!

Remi is a stunning dog, and sure to steal all the attention! Once he warms up to you, he can be a real cuddle bug. Remi knows some basic commands like "sit, "lay" and "shake" and is working on "stay". In addition to being a smarty pants, Remi is fast as lightening! He has a lot of energy and gets the puppy-zoomies from time-to-time, especially at night!

Remi has a very deep bark and likes to alert his humans when someone is on the property. But once he knows that somebody, he's a sweetheart.

At just three years old, Juniper has spent over half her life in shelters. She made the long journey from a shelter in Texas to one in Wyoming, to a new home, back to a shelter, to a 9-week training program, to three different foster homes! All in less than two years! Take a look in her striking amber eyes and you'll see a lifelong companion for hiking, camping, lounging and cuddling. Juniper is eager to please in exchange for a daily game of fetch and belly rubs. She's got a great head start on basic obedience, is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and knows that toys are for chewing, not shoes! All Juniper wants is to find her forever home and she's waited patiently for so long...could you be the one to give her the life she truly deserves?

Don't let those eyes fool you, this girl is super sweet!

Ruth is a young lady who's full of energy and curiosity for the world beyond her condo. She soaks up all the attention BDAR staff can give her and she's sweet as can be. Ruth makes all kinds of precious sounds; she chirps, meows and trills when she sees staff and wants attention. We think Ruth is close to purrfection. Apply to be her furrever family today!

Stewart is a very sweet kitty. Unfortunately, Stewart doesn't make as many noises as some of our other kitties. He typically greets you with a hiss, but we've learned that's the only sound Stewart makes besides a purr.

Once you get past his initial greeting, Stewart is a lover. He wants all the attention and scratches he can get. He doesn't seem to have a lot of interest in the toys we've offered but loves his little cubby box that's in his suite. He's quick to approach when staff are in Kitty City. We think he's a great kitty and hope you'll come meet Stewart and give him a chance to win you over too.

Latte is new to the crew here at Black Dog. She likes to chill with us in the front office. Latte is a female domestic shorthair kitten mix. She plays well with other cats and is litter box trained. Come see her today!