Camo absolutely loves affection and tends to go overboard rather quickly. Camo is very excitable, and he thinks he is a lap dog-if you let him, he will 100% find his way into your lap. Camo has gotten the nickname, "Chewbacca" because when he plays with other dogs, he can get quite loud and likes to nibble on them. His handler in PACK says that his play is not mean but that "he is a bit of a grizzly bear when he plays." Some dogs may not like this type of play style. (1 year old, Lab/Husky mix)

Louie can be a little nervous when in new environments and or people. So, any new experiences for Louie should be taken slow and at his own pace! He is a playful pup and enjoys being around other dogs. When playing with dogs, he likes to make lots of noise. When he plays with his buddy Petey (a black lab) they run together barking and growling the whole time. Louie does not do well with cats and should go to a cat-free home. Because of how athletic Louie is, a 6' fence is needed to keep him safely in a backyard. (1 year old, Cattle dog mix)

Balto is an extremely handsome pup with the perfect smile and giant ears! Despite his good looks, Balto has low confidence in new environments and around new people. Sometimes he takes a few minutes to warm up to new people. He is a young, playful pup and he very much enjoys romping around with other dogs. Balto does not like cats and should live in a cat-free home. (1 year old, Shepherd mix)

Elsie can be a tad shy at first and loves to bury herself in blankets. She has proven that she needs patience and humans willing to let her adjust on her own time. Once she trusts you, she lets her cuddly side show. When she was enrolled in our Meow Mates program, she would snuggle up close to one of the inmates each night. She's a sweet cat looking for a sweet home!

Bella, don’t let that mean mug fool you! Once Bella feels comfortable around you, she is rolling all around and showing you, her belly. She doesn't like dogs at all because they stress her out! So far, she seems okay around other cats, but mainly keeps to herself. Bella is currently in our Meow Mates program but is ready to meet her forever home!

Emory, at 8 years old, Emory has it figured out. All he needs in life is a solid cat tree, lots of cat nip, and a human to cuddle. He enjoys being around people and has lived with cats before, but he tends to be a little bossy towards them.