Petey is a handsome pup with some awesomely big ears. Despite his good looks and shiny white teeth, Petey has a short attention span and can become easily distracted. Petey will continue to succeed in his training with an assertive owner. Petey is a young, playful pup and enjoys being around other dogs. Although, he frequently is unable to contain his excitement and goes above threshold during play. He requires breaks with dog friends to bring the energy back to a suitable level. (1 year old, Lab / mixed breed)

Louie can be a little nervous when in new environments and or people. So, any new experiences for Louie should be taken slow and at his own pace! He is a playful pup and enjoys being around other dogs. When playing with dogs, he likes to make lots of noise. When he plays with his buddy Petey (a black lab) they run together barking and growling the whole time. Louie does not do well with cats and should go to a cat-free home. Because of how athletic Louie is, a 6' fence is needed to keep him safely in a backyard. (1 year old, Cattle dog mix)

Porky is a tall and lanky boy looking for a home that enjoys adventures in the wild outdoors! With Porky's nose to guide you, you're sure to find yourselves in good trouble while exploring. Porky enjoys playing with the dogs in the PACK program but does best with dogs smaller than him. Porky is house trained, and kennel trained although he absolutely hates his kennel. He will bark when he is left alone. Porky just wants to be with his people as much as possible! He has made progress in his kennel training but will need consistency if he is going to master it. (1.5 years old, Coonhound mix)

Mo is a fun dog ready to enjoy the riches of a forever home. Mo shows his affection for people by leaning on them and occasionally jumping up (this is being worked on with his handler!). Mo's true affectionate spirit comes out with he is getting belly rubs. It's his absolute favorite thing and turns him into a cuddly mush. The golden ticket to his heart? Belly rubs! Mo should be an only dog and cannot live with cats. (1.5 years old, Mountain Cur mix)

This darling girl with her big smile is guaranteed to make you smile, too. Hannah is a young, exuberant pup and will greatly benefit from a home that can keep her active and include her in their outdoor activities - she has endless energy! She graduated from PACK a couple years ago and was adopted. Unfortunately, her humans could no longer keep her due to no fault of hers. She's ready to find a new home! Her silly antics keep us laughing, as she seems to have the attention span of a gnat. But that just adds to her cuteness! (4 years old, pitbull mix)

Camo absolutely loves affection and tends to go overboard rather quickly. Camo is very excitable, and he thinks he is a lap dog-if you let him, he will 100% find his way into your lap. Camo has gotten the nickname, "Chewbacca" because when he plays with other dogs, he can get quite loud and likes to nibble on them. His handler in PACK says that his play is not mean but that "he is a bit of a grizzly bear when he plays." Some dogs may not like this type of play style. (1 year old, Lab/Husky mix)