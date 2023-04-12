I am Buddy - Don’t let my pictures deceive you, I’m a long boy! With the head of a lab on a dachshund body, I am a very unique pup. I love to give big, slobbery kisses and is quite the cuddler, so be ready for lots of snuggles! I am a sweet boy is ready for a home to call my own, so head down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet me today!

I am Arlo - Everyone, meet Arlo! Arlo is simply one big, loving pup that needs the ultimate snuggle buddy. This 1-year-old Rottweiler takes his cuddles very seriously! Arlo is super playful, has high energy, and is just a blast to be around. He has never lived with or even met a cat, so if you have one, slow introductions will help Arlo out a ton. If Arlo sounds like a great pup for your family, come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

Meet Samson, a recent graduate from the P.A.C.K. Program (Preparing Adoptable Canine Companions). This 9-week intensive program helped Samson with this obedience, agility, and handling training by being teamed up with prison inmates. Although he’s learned some new abilities, such as "sitting pretty", Samson will need some regular, ongoing encouragement to make these learned behaviors stick. Samson is here with us for a short time as our partnership with Black Dog Animal Rescue helps long-term pups find their forever homes! His handler at P.A.C.K. has described Samson as a fun, loving friend with kind eyes and a wonderful personality. He loves to go on walks and does very well on a leash. He loves meeting new dogs and introduces himself very well. Samson isn’t too fond of sharing his food or water, so we recommend he is adopted as an only pet in a home with no young children due to his resource-guarding behavior. Samson also does amazing in his kennel, which will come in handy as this cutie likes to explore when no one is home. He is also unsure about cats but may do well with a dog-savvy cat in the home! Before P.A.C.K., Samson was stuck in a shelter for months and now, after his long journey, he is truly ready to find a loving family to join. If you’re ready to give Samson a chance, come visit him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am May - May is simply the sweetest. This one-and-a-half-year-old Catahoula Leopard pup is learning a lot of new things and is looking for a family with other dogs to teach her how to be brave. May hasn’t met too many people before and is easily scared by loud noises, so we recommend a home with older children who can keep things chill for her. May recently discovered what treats are and absolutely loves them, so make sure to have plenty around! She also loves going outside, which is where her personality truly shines! While May is in foster right now, she is ready to meet some adopters! Give the Cheyenne Animal Shelter a call at (307) 632-6655 to schedule a meet with May today!

I am Rob Lowe, a sweet kitty extraordinaire! Rob Lowe loves running, jumping, climbing, and playing more than anything. He is currently on a special diet with medication that he may need for the rest of his life to help control his IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome), but it doesn’t slow him down one bit! While he is in foster, Rob Lowe is still available for adoption meets and would love for you to visit him! To meet sweet Robbie, give the Shelter a call at (307) 632-6655 to set up an appointment today!

I am Spartacus - This feline would truly make the Gladiators proud! Spartacus is a talker, and wants everyone to hear his opinion, especially when he can’t roam outside his kennel. Spartacus is also quite the hunter and loves to pounce on toys. Although he is a pretty independent kitty, Spartacus simply cannot resist attention or snuggles. If this little warrior sounds like the one for you, come by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Spartacus today!