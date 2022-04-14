I am Bentley, a big guy. I am a very outgoing and friendly boy who absolutely loves my special diet treats. I have a severe skin allergy to any protein besides pork, so we have him on Purina Pro Plan Hypoallergenic (HA) Hydrolyzed food as well as HA specific treats. I am crate trained and can be for hours. It is highly recommended that I go to a home with older children as I am not a big fan of hugs or grabbing. I have shown to be dog friendly with other dogs.

I am Marley, who is a very shy guy should do best with an outgoing, people-friendly dog to help boost his confidence with strangers and new situations/environments. Marley has been playful with dogs of all sizes and can live with large or small dogs. I am all about gentle lovin' and yummy soft treats once I gain confidence.

I am Daisy, although I may act a little shy at first, spend a few minutes with me and you will see my soft and wiggly side. I sing soprano in the choir, and I zoom like a race car. There's nothing cuter than a pittie with the zoomies! I'm still a youngster so I have plenty of energy and would do best with someone who is energetic too.

I am Penelope, a lovely lady with a lot of love to give-- to people. I have some struggles with tolerating other pets in my home and expresses my frustration in unpleasant ways. I am much happier as the only pet in your life, and loves to be petted, but not snuggled (too much of a free spirit). If you would love to meet me -- come into the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Blanche, I am an indoor kind of girl who really doesn't like to share her space or your love with any other four-legged friends. In return for being your one and only, I will give you all the love and cuddles you need. So please come and check me out soon! I can't wait to meet you!

I am Punky! I love to talk and tell you stories. However, I hate dogs! I am looking for a home to call my own. Come in to meet me and get to know more about me today!